Morning Buzz: October 27

1. Tickets go on sale this morning for the international percussion sensation "Stomp".

It'll be making its return to Grand Rapids from March 17 through the 19.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, Stomp has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Tickets can be purchased online at broadwaygrandrapids.com or at The Broadway Grand Rapids box office.

2. Cure International was awarded $1.6 million that will go toward improving its medical care in Uganda.

The grant from USAID's American Schools and Hospitals Abroad will help buy more equipment for an intensive care unit, a surgical center, and a diagnostics building.

The organization is based in West Michigan, but heals and treats children around Africa and the Philippines.

Over the last year, teams at the Uganda facility completed a record 1,700 life-saving neurological procedures.

3. The United Way Lakeshore hopes you'll feel like you want to "rake" a difference this weekend.

This event runs all day on both Friday and Saturday. It allows teams and families to help their neighbors who may have some trouble with yard work.

They're assigned 1-2 homes to rake leaves before winter hits.

Head to unitedwaylakeshore.org/events for information.

4. Run (or walk) for your life this weekend to support the Holland Free Health Clinic.

The event kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. Runners are encouraged to dress up, and prizes go to the first male and female finisher and the most creative costumes.

The proceeds of this race go to make sure the underserved are able to access quality, necessary care.

There's also a free lil' pumpkins run at 8:45. Learn more at runsignup.com.

5. If you didn't win last night's Powerball jackpot, don't worry, no one else did either.

The Jackpot rolls over once again. There has not been a jackpot winner since August 3. That means the $700 million jackpot now grows to $800 million for Saturday’s drawing.

If you choose the all-cash option, you'll get about $384 million.