Morning Buzz: October 27

1. An FDA advisory committee has voted to grant Emergency Use AUthorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11.

The vaccine dose would be a third of the amount given to adults.

Pfizer's data shows its vaccine generated a "robust" antibody response in kids 5-11, and was 90.7 percent effective against symptomatic COVID in that age group.

2. With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross is making an urgent plea for donors.

The organization says the current blood supply is the lowest they've seen at this time of year in more than a decade.

Donors of all blood types, especially Type O, and platelet donors are being encouraged to give.

Anyone who donates between November 1 and 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Find a donor center near you by heading to redcrossblood.org.

3. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation will be hosting a job fair on Thursday.

They're looking to hire registered nurses, nurse techs, housekeeping, security officers, and more.

Additional sign-on bonuses are available for nursing positions.

The hiring event is happening from 3-7 p.m. at the Linc-Up offices on Madison Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

4. Anyone who enjoys orange juice has had the horrible experience of taking a sip after brushing their teeth at least once, now you can brush your teeth and have your orange juice too.

Tropicana has created a toothpaste that boasts a lack of sodium lauryl sulfate, the ingredient reported being the cause of that awful taste when combined with orange juice.

Enter to win a tube by commenting on Tropicana's Instagram page.

5. Need an excuse to enjoy a cold one on a Wednesday? It's National American Beer Day!

Beer has been brewed in America long before Europeans arrived, Native Americans made beer with ingredients like corn and birch sap.

The oldest producing brewery in the U.S. is Yuengling, which was established as Eagle Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829.

Now there are more than 2,100 breweries in the United States.