Morning Buzz: October 26

1. If your kids love Wimee here's the perfect opportunity for them to meet him.

The creator of PBS' "Wimee's Words", Michael Hyacinthe, will be at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on November 4th at 2 p.m. for a National Writing Month program entitled "Find Your Voice".

The program will focus on encouraging young people to create and speak up. Following the presentation there will be a book signing and a special appearance by Wimee himself.

2. Paws with a Cause and Broadway Grand Rapids partnering for a unique happy hour commemorating the 35th anniversary of Broadway Grand Rapids.

This event will highlight the story of a paws dog who worked on the Broadway show Tina! The Tina Turner Musical in New York City, which plays in Grand Rapids this November.

Anyone can attend this free celebration tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at MudPenny in Ada. The event will feature guest bartenders and will benefit paws and Broadway arts access with $1 from every cocktail purchased going back to both non-profits.

3. The Kalamazoo Heart Walk is happening Saturday at the Celery Flats Historical Area.

The walk, which starts at 9 a.m., is an annual fundraiser to promote physical fitness, one of the best ways to combat cardiovascular disease and stroke symptoms.

The family-friendly event will include a kid zone, a pet zone, a "stomp out stress" zone, yoga and a visit from the Kalamazoo Wings mascot "Slappy."

The American Heart Association will also provide CPR training and vendors will offer coffee and smoothies for purchase.

Visit kalamazooheartwalk.org to register.

4. The finalists for the 2024 Tulip Time Festival poster contest have been selected.

Contest entries were required to feature bicycles as part of next year's theme, "Bikes And Bloems."

41 artists submitted a total of 65 entries they were then narrowed down to the top 20 by Kim Smith, who owns Perception Gallery in Grand Rapids.

The winner will be announced in late February. The 95th annual Tulip Time Festival runs May 4th through the 12th. Learn more about the festival at tuliptime.com.

5. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat in downtown Holland this Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Over 50 downtown Holland businesses and organizations will be handing candy out to children that morning while supplies last. It's a perfect opportunity for children to show off their costumes before Halloween!

There will also be giveaways and face painting and trick-or-treating will take place rain or shine.