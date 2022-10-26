Morning Buzz: October 26

A favorite restaurant in Holland is reopening its doors after being closed for more than two years.

Goog's Pub and Grub closed in August 2020. Today you'll once again be able to grab a burger when it opens in a new mixed-use development on Hastings Avenue near the intersection of 32nd Street and US-31.

The menu on their Facebook page shows they'll be bringing back some fan favorites along with several new dishes too.

Hillcrest Dog Park in Grand Rapids has reopened with plenty of improvements.

There is now an expanded dog entryway, a fenced off-leash area, wooded nature path, drinking fountain with dog bowl, and new landscaping.

Hillcrest Park is one of two city-owned and operated dog parks. The project was made possible thanks to the voter-approved parks millage.

The West Michigan Sports Commission has announced an $11 million expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex, set to begin construction in 2024.

New features of the expansion will include a new championship softball field, three youth diamond fields, 20 pickleball courts, a new playground area, turf on the championship baseball field.

The $11 million is expected to be raised through a "winning streak" fundraising campaign. You can learn more by visiting westmisports.com/winningstreak.

Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready for another World of Winter. The Winter Art Festival will kick off on January 6 and will run through March 5. There will be over 40 interactive art installations and 50 ice sculptures. Some of the pieces will be international and others will be local ones. More information can be found at worldofwintergr.com.

The iconic pumpkin is a fall favorite, so let's celebrate it since it's National Pumpkin Day. It's at the center of holiday decorations, recipes, festivals and more, taking over everything from coffee to baked goods, and even unlikely favorites like pasta and oatmeal. Pumpkins are packed with nutrients, which could not only help boost your immune system and fight off nasty colds, but some veterinarians say they can treat ailments in your pets, too!