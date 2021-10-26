Morning Buzz: October 26

1. Children ages 5-11 could soon be getting the COVID vaccine. The FDA Committee is meeting today to discuss amending Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include that age group.

If the committee votes in favor of it, the FDA will make a final decision about authorizing it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend it.

If the recommendation is made, kids 5-11 could start getting their vaccines by the end of the week.

2. There's a critical blood shortage hitting Michigan right now, but Versiti Blood Center is finding a way for people to donate a pint of blood while offering a different kind of pint in return: beer.

The incentive runs through the end of October. All you have to do is donate at a blood center or participating community blood drive and you'll get a limited-edition pint glass, plus a coupon for a drink at a local brewery.

Some of the participating breweries include New Holland Brewing Company, Rockford Brewing Company, and Saugatuck Brewing Company.

To make an appointment or to learn more, go to versiti.org.

3. Check the new look flying down the court for the Grand Rapids Gold! The NBA G-League affiliate revealed its new look on Monday night.

The gold will wear blue jerseys at home, and white jerseys on the road this season. The team announced its new affiliation with the Denver Nuggets back in April.

The Gold's home opener is on November 23 when the team hosts in-state rivals, the Motor City Cruise.

4. Game one of the World Series kicks off tonight.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

It's the Braves' first appearance in over 20 years, while the Astros look to reclaim their crown as they won it all just two years ago in 2019.

The game starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox 17.

5. It's National Pumpkin Day! Halloween may be the unofficial Pumpkin Day, but October 26 is actually National Pumpkin Day.

Celebrate by picking the perfect one to add to your holiday decor or indulging in your favorite pumpkin spice flavored treat.

The flavor has been taking regular everyday food from gourd to great during fall, with some of its most

iconic combinations being pumpkin in coffee, pies, donuts, cakes, and cookies.

More recently, adventurous pumpkin lovers can find it in limited edition spam, mac and cheese, and more.