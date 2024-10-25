Morning Buzz: October 25

1. Pine Rest is celebrating the largest private donation in its 114-year history.

The David and Carol Van Andel Family Foundation donated $8 million that'll be used to help build the organization's new pediatric center for behavioral health.

Pine Rest broke ground on the new facility back in May and they expect to reach thousands more children each year when it opens.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the spring of 2026.

Pine Rest says they will name the southern portion of the hospital's main campus in the family's honor.

2. The flakes haven't started flying yet, but the big snow removal equipment used to clear the runways at Gerald R. Ford International is already ahead of winter.

The airport just celebrated a milestone, marking the completion of its $8.5 million project to expand the equipment storage facility.

The building is now more than 117,000 square feet, 60,000 square feet larger than it originally was.

The move will allow the maintenance crew to store more than 45 specialized vehicles inside, keeping them out of the elements and prolonging their lifespan.

3. Two years ago, construction started on a structure that changed the skyline in downtown Grand Rapids.

Now Studio Park Tower is complete and people are moving in. The building soars 260 feet over downtown, offering great views of the city.

The tower has 160 market-rate studio apartments and 24 condominiums. Most units have balconies and are equipped with full-size washers and dryers.\

There's also a communal amenity floor, which includes a lap pool, a private sun deck with grills, fire pits, green space, and a pickleball court.

Another perk of living at Studio Park Tower is that catching a film is just an elevator ride away.

4. Justin Timberlake is postponing several concerts, including stops in both Detroit and Grand Rapids due to issues with his voice.

In a social media post, he said he's battling a couple of different illnesses, including bronchitis and laryngitis.

Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" had been scheduled to be in Detroit today and at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, November 2nd.

The Grand Rapids concert is rescheduled for February 18 and the Detroit show is now planned for February 20.

5. Soccer fans unite. Soccer Rebellion is hosting the takeover tour finals on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the community courts at 250 Seward Avenue.

Watch these iconic 5 v 5 soccer games while celebrating culture, style, and legacy. Meet the players, grab some grub from the food trucks, and check out the pop-up shops, and limited-edition gear from Nike.

For more information, updates, and tickets, visit thesoccerrebellion.com.