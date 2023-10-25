Morning Buzz: October 25

1. If you love the outdoors and wandering through trails, you can now do that at Blandford Nature Center for no cost during the month of November. Blandford's trails and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk and the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. You'll also have access to 264 acres of forests, meadows, and wetlands, 8 miles of trails including 1 mile of Ada accessible trails, 2 outdoor playscapes, the children's garden, and more.

2. Registration is open for the 2024 Run For The Trees: Happy Little 5k. Now in its fifth year, the Michigan DNR is using this race as a way to help raise awareness and funding for stewardship efforts in state parks. Participation is open to everyone, and registrants can complete their 5k anywhere outdoors – on foot, or by bike, skate or paddle or using a mobility device – anytime between Earth Day and Arbor Day, April 22-26. Registration is $36, and you can sign up at runsignup.com.

3. One last chance to go to the movies at the Getty Drive-In before it closes for the season. They're hosting their 7th annual Halloween at the Getty on Saturday. Bring your date! Bring the kids! Come in costume! Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Trunk or treating be held at the giant screen one, with costume prizes and a family-friendly movie. There will be special $5 dollar tickets for single features of "Nightmare Before Christmas" and "The Blob". Double features begin at dark and will be offered for a final weekend discount of $7.50, with tickets available at celebrationcinema.com and at the gate.

4. Another great Halloween event for the whole family. Save A Life Day Outreach is hosting its annual Trunk Or Treat event. They'll be hosting at both the Campau and Creston Plaza parking lots on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, there will be candy galore, Halloween-themed entertainment and so much more. Also, volunteers are still needed to help. We'll have the link to volunteer and pre-register on the Morning Mix website.

5. Looking for a unique family photo for those holiday cards? If so, Tardy's Collectors Corner in Grand Rapids and Underground Comics and Collectibles in Allegan can help you out. On November 24 in Grand Rapids and on the 25th in Allegan, they'll be hosting family photos, with the Krampus- the awe-inspiring European "anti-Santa"- to start the day off, then after a short break, you can get photos with the beloved Dr. Seuss' grinch. Photos are $5 and they'll be taken on your phone or camera.