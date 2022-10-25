Morning Buzz: October 25

1. It happened again! No one matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing!

That means the jackpot is jumping once again.

The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $680 million, good for the 7th largest in Powerball history.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday.

2. Small towns across the country are getting some recognition including a couple in Michigan.

According to a recent article published by the travel and lifestyle publication "Architectural Digest", two of the best small towns in America are Holland and the Upper Peninsula mining town of Houghton.

West Michigan is home to Holland which has windmills, culture, and the annual spring festival Tulip Time. Michigan is one of only a few states to have multiple cities listed.

3. Mark your calendars, one month from today is the start of the 25th season of the Christmas Lite Show in Grand Rapids.

War veteran Bill Schrader started this tradition at what is now LMCU Ballpark with a group of five other volunteers. It is now more than 30 people setting up eight semi-trailers full of lights, wowing 50,000 visitors a year.

There are a couple of exclusive events leading up to the main event: the Winter Walk on November 12 and the Reindeer Bike Ride on the 13th.

Tickets to all of the Christmas events are available on Eventbrite.

4. Registration is now open for a once-in-a-lifetime Thanksgiving experience, the MI Kids Can Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes.

Michigan children ages 10-18 are eligible to enter this contest put on by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan. Their parents are asked to share how their child will get active for one hour on Thanksgiving.

One lucky winner will be able to bring nine guests with them, get to ride on the Blue Cross float during America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, participate in the national anthem and the fan tunnel experience, plus they'll get a custom jersey, a commemorative football, 10 tickets to the game and a Thanksgiving dinner for their family.

Go to ahealthiermichigan.org/mikids can enter before November 14.

5. For those on diets, today is a good cheat day. It's National Greasy Foods Day.

Take your pick: french fries, onion rings, chicken wings, burgers, fried chicken, pizza, donuts -- yes they're sweet but you may forget they are fried.

It's state fair season, so you can find plenty of greasy options at your local one. Just don't go overboard! Moderation is important, and remember to go back to your healthier choices on Wednesday.