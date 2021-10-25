Morning Buzz: October 25

1. Are you getting those holiday wish lists around? Shoppers are expected to spend big this holiday, but, it might still be less than what it was before the pandemic.

The National Retail Federation projects buyers will cough up about a thousand dollars this holiday season.

It's about even with 2020 holiday spending, but about $50 less than in 2019.

The $1,000 figure covers all purchases including gifts, food, candy, decorations, and cards.

With the supply chain problems hitting this fall, about 47 percent of shoppers say they're worried about hard-times in finding what they want with the biggest concerns for electronics, clothes, and toys.

2. First Lady Jill Biden put the spotlight on kids' mental health during her stop in Michigan on Sunday.

Her first stop took her to Mount Pleasant, where she met with the Saginaw Chippewa India Tribe.

She talked about a program that trains educators to identify and respond to mental health issues. It also helps connect children and families to support services.

In 2019, the tribe received a nine mollion dollar grant through the program.

After that, the First Lady went to a dinner in Detroit.

3. The Detroit Lions put on a great fight in last night's game, but once again they lost, falling to 0-7 for the season.

The Lions took on Matthew Stafford's new team, the Los Angeles Rams. They were down just 16-17 at halftime, and even leading 19-17 in the fourth, but Matthew Stafford finds Cooper Kupp for a toughdown, and the Rams win it 28-19.

The Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field next week.

4. The Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 last night. While the Wings bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, short-handed Chicago dropped another and are winless with a 0-5 record, a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations.

5. Bring on the Tumes! It's defintely a chat day on your diet, because it's National Greasy Foods Day.

Whether your favorite is french fries, onion rings, fried chicken, or other messy delights, it's a time to enjoy messy and greasy delights.

It's a day to go out to your favorite dive restaurant or "greasy spoon" and enjoy foods dripping with the tastiest of fats.

Keep the celebration going by posting your favorite dishes on social meida.