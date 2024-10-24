Morning Buzz: October 24

1. The Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids officially moved into its new home along the East Beltline.

The organization is the only one of its kind in the country, offering a germ-free space for those aged zero to 26 with weakened immune systems.

The building underwent renovations thanks to an $8.5 million fundraising campaign. Not only is it bigger, it also has a half gym, a dedicated space for teens and young adults, and community spaces for parents and caregivers.

The organization had to move because of the growth here. It's also opened a new location on the east side of the state.

2. John Ball Zoo expanding a separate educational program, called Habitat Hero, in Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Last year they launched the program with just five classrooms., and this fall the zoo is launching a nine-month program to reach 20 classrooms and 500 students.

Habitat Hero teaches students about conservation and things they can do to preserve nature right here in West Michigan. At the end of the year, they'll use what they learned to create plans to add more native trees and pollinator gardens at their schools.

Funding to support the program comes from grants through Amway and the Wege Foundation.

3. A Beautiful Noise is coming to Grand Rapids, to bring young women and allies together to harness the power of their voices in song and at the ballot box.

This free event is Sunday at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, sponsored by Rock The Vote, Gaia Music Collective and Live Nation Women.

These events are happening all over the country. It will feature an interactive performance of the Grammy-nominated song, "A Beautiful Noise" by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlisle.

The pop-up choir is open to all. When you register you get the song arrangement, demo, tracks, and more. After the choir performance, participants are invited to vote early together.

Head to Eventbrite to learn more and register.

4. Tulip Time is releasing the lineup for the 2025 festival with a few changes.

Next year's festival will be starting a day earlier than normal, on the first Friday of May, the 2nd, instead of the first Saturday, going until May 11.

The festival will celebrate 90 years of Dutch dance with performances, lessons, and a lunch and style show. The 2025 performance lineup includes Great Scott! on May 2nd, Second Hand News on May 3, Forever Motown on May 8, and Rodney Atkins on May 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on October 29th at tuliptime.com.

5. The Grand Rapids Gold just released their 2024-25 promotional schedule.

Their home opener is November 8 against the windy city bulls and it includes a rally towel giveaway, and $2 beer and hot dogs.

Along with the return of fan favorites like Space Jam, Flint Tropics, and Star Wars Nights, they've added exciting new themes this season, including Elf Night, Paw Patrol Night, and Batman Night.

Tickets are now on sale on the team's website.