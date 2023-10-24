Morning Buzz: October 24

1. A Grand Rapids neighborhood grocery store is celebrating a grand re-opening after a half-million-dollar expansion.

Kingma's Market is a staple in the Creston neighborhood - with 80 years of history behind it, lots of Michigan products, and the Sparrows coffee shop. Now shoppers will enjoy a new, decadent dessert case, an expanded deli and produce departments, hundreds of new products, and an additional checkout lane.

The reconstruction took most of the summer, along with the construction along Plainfield Avenue. Now both are back open, new and improved.

2. Everyone is invited to EGR's Public Safety Department Open House and Prescription Drug Takeback. It's happening Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department on Lakeside Drive.

There will be treats, refreshments, and police and fire giveaways. The annual open house gives community members of all ages a chance to meet public safety staff and learn more about the department.

You can also drop off unused and expired prescription medications in the department lobby during the event. For those who cannot make it, the drop box is available for prescription medication disposal year-round in the department lobby.

3. GR Kids just launched five free fall map-based adventures.

Turn Halloween and leaf peeping into map-based treasure hunts, just by heading to their website.

Halloween house trails will take you to gigantic skeletons, and creative light displays, and the other trails offer mesmerizing fall colors and pit stops for donuts and hayrides.

To learn more, or download the adventures, go to grkids.com.

4. The University of Michigan is applying for liquor licenses to potentially sell alcohol at Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, and Yost Ice Arena.

Michigan plans to sell alcohol at basketball and hockey games this upcoming season and to decide later whether to have booze for sale at football games.

Michigan State University began selling alcohol earlier this season.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last summer that would allow liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities and feels the new law would help "reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games," while also bringing "in a heck of a lot more revenue."