Morning Buzz: October 24

1. Feeling lucky? Powerball's jackpot is now up to $610 million. It's the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600 million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The $610 million prize, has a cash value of about $292 million.

The next drawing is set for tonight.

2. Make your list and check it twice. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is getting ready for its annual holiday show.

It'll be on November 5th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 40 artisans and vendors will showcase an assortment of home décor, jewelry, candles, toys, and more.

This event is included with admission.

3. Due to the nationwide turkey shortage, make sure and plan ahead for this year's Mel Trotter Turkey Drop.

It's November 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You'll be able to drop off your frozen turkey at Celebration Cinema North and South in Grand Rapids and also at Mel Trotter Ministries' downtown location.

The goal this year is to collect 5,000.

4. Mark your calendars and save the date for June 9, 2023. Rendezoo is back and better than ever.

With a tropical neon twist, Rendezoo, Michigan's wildest party with a purpose, is sure to be the event of the summer. Join John Ball Zoo as they celebrate wildlife, wild places, and the conservation of both. Rendezoo will feature live music, local food, drinks, animal experiences, and more!

Ticket proceeds and donations from the night will go towards supporting john ball zoo conservation projects worldwide and right here in West Michigan.

5. Sweet and spicy are now mixed together in one of your breakfast and snack favorites. Kellogg's Pop-Tarts is now teaming up with Tajinand Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce to cross up your taste buds and shake up your routine.

The popular Mexican seasoning features a blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and lime, along with the fruity chamoy sauce now come in limited-edition kits.

Frosted strawberry, frosted wildberry, and peach cobbler pop tarts are included for a crazy good taste mix. The snack kit will be available starting Tuesday.