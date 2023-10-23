Morning Buzz: October 23

1. Grab your family and enjoy time at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for the Lights On Afterschool Pre-Bash. It'll be on October 25 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of play, treats, music, food, and hip-hop dance lessons. It's from the extended learning opportunities network that ensures children in West Michigan have access to after-school programming.

A major highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of the lights on afterschool sticker design contest winner. It's free to go but they'd love for you to pre-register at eloafterschool.com.

2. Lego lovers listen up. The Grand Rapids Art Museum is preparing for its first-ever Lego Celebration.

The exhibition is in partnership with Bricks and Minifigs Grand Rapids and will be on view at the GRAM from November 4 through May 18.

You'll be able to see spectacular creations in GRAM's galleries from builders at bricks and minifigs alongside inventive designs from community members. Brick by Brick includes interactive and hands-on activities including a create-your-own minifigure drawing activity, and a minifigure scavenger hunt.

Get your tickets and learn more at artmuseumgr.org/lego.

3. Get your tango on! "Dancing With the Stars: Live" is coming to Grand Rapids.

It'll be at Devos Performance Hall on February 13.

The tour features dance performances from many of the show's professionals including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, and Emma Slater.

When you purchase tickets, you can also sign up for a Mirrorball Membership, which is free to join.

The membership includes an exclusive presale, news updates, and a sneak peek at the tour.

4. There will also be VIP packages available. Those packages include premium tickets, a meet and greet photo opportunity, exclusive merchandise, and a Mirrorball trivia showdown with "Dancing with the Stars" cast members.

Head to DeVos Performance Hall's website for tickets.

5. Lions and kangaroos and swans, oh my! The whole family is invited to the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company's first production of the season.

Throughout this ballet, you will meet all your favorite animals while narrators read short poems live onstage in this salute to feathers, fur, and fins.

After intermission, be sure to stay for boléro, a fiery and bold ballet that mixes classical and contemporary movement with a Spanish influence.

The show runs October 27-29 so get your tickets now at grballet.com

5. Thanksgiving meals will be a little cheaper for people shopping at Walmart and Aldi this year.

Starting on November 1, both supermarket chains say they will be cutting prices for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

Walmart has not yet released how much its holiday meal baskets will cost but did share that it will include turkey priced at less than one dollar per pound.

Aldi says it will slash costs by up to 50 percent on some items like gravy, potatoes, pumpkin pie, and butter.

Both chains hope the price cuts will provide "extra relief" to shoppers dealing with stretched budgets.