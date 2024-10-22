Morning Buzz: October 22

1. The sports dome near Schoolcraft is reopening after a major expansion.

The Dome Sports Center is reopening under Next Level Sports Center in early November. The Sports Center took down its sports dome in July to make way for a new dome twice the size.

The expansion has added courts, including volleyball and basketball courts, more batting cages, and turf space. The next-level sports center will celebrate its grand reopening on November 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Learn more at domesportscenter.com.

2. It is an early milestone for a Thanksgiving Day tradition.

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for this year's Turkey Trot in Grand Rapids.

The annual race broke two records last year in both participation and fundraising.

And organizers hope to "run it back" this time around.

The Turkey Trot is waddling into its 32nd year, and don't forget, there's also a mini trot for kids under 12 that doesn't cost a thing.

For other runners, registration is $35 up until race day.

The money raised supports athletics at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

3. The fall fundraising tradition for Ele's Place was held at The Goei Center in Grand Rapids last night. We now know how much money it brought in.

The annual "Courage, Comfort & Cocktails" event raised $291,000.

Among the top prizes were three Taylor Swift tickets that went for $16,000.

Money raised supports the nonprofit's mission to provide free grief support services for children, teens, young adults, and their families.

4. While the roads are snow-covered this winter, the Michigan Department Of Transportation will be clearing the lanes with a beach scene.

Caledonia High School senior, Josie, painted this design on one of the snowplow blades as part of M-DOT's 'Paint The Plow' program, and maintenance crews showed up at school to pick it up.

Josie says she's excited to see the plow on the roads and hopes the design brightens people's day. Her favorite part of what she painted? The hibiscus flowers.

5. A beloved staple in West Michigan will now have a home at Ford International Airport.

Bell's Brewery is set to open this winter in Concourse B. They'll feature classic favorites such as Oberon ale and Two Hearted IPA, along with seasonal offerings and a menu of small bites and snacks.

For more information about the amenities offered at the Ford International Airport, visit flyford.org/amenities.