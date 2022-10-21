Morning Buzz: October 21

1. Educators, here's a chance to win new furniture for your school.

The Meemic Foundation is partnering with Lakeshore to enhance your media room or classroom reading nook with flex-space furniture.

From design to installation, winners will work with lakeshore to select furniture pieces to enhance their elementary to high school learning environments.

Applying is super easy. No application to complete. Simply log into your Foundation Club account and nominate yourself.

Don't forget you have the power as a Meemic Foundation Club member to nominate another educator or a local school too.

2. An update on a story from last week. The Children's Healing Center strung an $1,880-link paper chain around their building representing a community of *support and reminder to patients, families, and caregivers that they are not alone.

On World Mental Health Day the Healing Center encouraged the community to wear green and post a picture of themselves tagging the center on social media. For every post the center added another link.

They partnered with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to construct the craft.

3. Treats and Trails will get your family outside Saturday at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland.

There will be wildlife encounters with birds of prey, games, candy, and marshmallow roasting.

The Visitors Center will be open and all kids are encouraged to wear their costumes.

The event runs from 2 to 7, and dogs are not allowed. Visit outdoordiscovery.org for information.

4. If you have old tires hanging around, you can recycle them for free during a special collection event one day next month.

It runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Grand Rapids Safechem located on Wealthy Street.

You can drop off up to 10 passenger tires for free. Workers will be there to help you unload them.

The tires will be sent off to be recycled into things like playground surfacing material.

5. The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL released the first look at the 2022 Adidas Reverse Retro Jerseys.

According to the NHL, the reverse retro jerseys show off bold colors and tributes to each club's past.

The league said the teams will wear the jerseys at least two times and up to eight times.