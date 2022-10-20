Morning Buzz: October 20

1. Good news for the Literacy Center Of West Michigan.

The organization received a $300,000 grant from the Department Of U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services.

That money will support the English as a Second Language Instruction And Naturalization Application Services for 200 adults over two years. The literacy center is partnering with the immigrant connections at City Life Church for the naturalization process.

According to USCIS data, Kent County is one of the top 200 in the nation for immigrant and refugee resettlement.

2. The YMCA Of Greater Grand Rapids and Huntington Bank are teaming up to support early learners and meaningful play.

As part of an initiative to enhance the Y's early childhood curriculum, Huntington Bank is providing financial support for buggies, bikes, trikes, and play equipment for the nonprofit's childhood development centers.

The Y's seven childhood development centers provide infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 5 years a safe environment filled with opportunities to grow and explore the world around them with caring professionals.

3. Classic silhouette portraits make great holiday gifts and now you can get them done this week in Grand Rapids.

2nd generation, master silhouette artist Chris Casey will be at Pottery Barn at Woodland Mall this Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Chris uses only surgical scissors and fine black paper to hand-cut an heirloom-quality silhouette portrait in just 2 to 5 minutes.

They cost $35 and you can schedule appointments on Eventbrite.

4. Art lovers should make their way to the Blanford Nature Center for a special benefit on Saturday.

"Art Is Second Nature" runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's a show and sale to benefit the ongoing efforts to restore the highlands golf course into a thriving natural landscape.

The event is free to attend. Visit blanfordnaturecenter.org for info.

5. Also on Saturday, in Portage, it will be a scary good time at the Monster Mash.

This event will have trick or treating, inflatables, a spooky hayride, pumpkin carving demonstrations, plus a drive-in-style movie viewing of Monsters Inc.

The event runs from 3-7 at Ramona Park, parking for the movie starts at 5:30 and is first come first served. The best part is, it's totally free.