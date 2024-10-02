Morning Buzz: October 2

1. A new family-owned restaurant officially opened in downtown Kalamazoo. Legacy Table is in the former home of Theo and Stacy's on West Michigan Avenue.

The beloved Kalamazoo staple closed in 2023 after a 50-year run so the owner could retire. Legacy Table is owned and operated by Scott and Patti Quackenbush and their son Brandon.

The restaurant will start off serving just breakfast and lunch, but plans call for adding either a full dinner menu or at least dinner events in the spring.

To look at the menu just head to legacytablekzoo.com.

2. The Women's Resource Center is preparing for its biggest fundraising event of the year.

Wine, Women, and Chocolate is an annual event celebrating what the organization does every day: helping women gain financial independence and raising money for the programs that support them along the way.

It's happening this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the studio D2D Event Center.

The event features wine and chocolate samples from local vendors, a silent auction, a raffle, and inspirational stories from women who've benefited from the work of the women's resource center.

Grab your tickets at grwrc.org.

3. The Woman's Co-Op of Battle Creek is hosting its annual Haunted Scare Affair on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19 at Leila Arboretum.

This year they've teamed up with "What A Do Theatre" to bring you "Malice In Wonderland".

Dive into a chillingly whimsical world where familiar characters take on darker forms as you make your way through their twisted version of Alice in Wonderland. Guided tours begin at 8 p.m. and run until midnight.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All proceeds will benefit the Woman's Co-Op, a non-profit that works to serve and empower women in Battle Creek.

4. Dynamic Grammy-nominated duo Michael Trotter Junior and Tanya Trotter, better known as 'The War And Treaty' are coming to St. Cecilia Music Center in March. Their debut studio album “Healing Tide” received critical acclaim.

Soon afterward, they released their sophomore album “Hearts Town” in 2020, which featured a collaboration with American singer EmmyLou Harris, and spawned the triple top 40 hit single "Five More Minutes".

Tickets are now on sale and start at $30. Grab yours now at scmcgr.org.

5. Craig's Cruisers is celebrating its 25th anniversary this Friday in a big way.

First off, they're partnering with the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:15 p.m. In addition, entrance wristbands will be offered for a discounted price of $25 all day.

Since 1999, Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids has been offering more than 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor food and fun for people of all ages. And just this summer they opened a couple more attractions: Immortal Jungle, a 9-hole, immersive mini-golf experience like no other, and the slide zone.