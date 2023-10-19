Morning Buzz: October 19

1. Budding artists and designers here's your chance to have your portfolio of creative work reviewed by nationally accredited schools of art and design.

Kendall College Of Art and Design will be hosting "West Michigan National Portfolio Day" on October 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.

To make the most of the event, attendees are urged to bring up to 10 to 15 pieces and discuss their work with as many schools as possible.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Just visit kcad.edu for more.

2. Now is the perfect time to start training for triathlons and there are several that are coming back to West Michigan next year.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon Races will take place on June 8 and 9 in Ada and the Michigan Titanium will take place on August 11.

Registration for both events just opened yesterday and you can learn more by going to their individual websites.

3. Ford International Airport is adding another airline.

'Sun Country Flights' will begin operations next summer.

The airline will initially offer a route from Grand Rapids to Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis where guests will be able to connect to 98 other destinations.

This brings the total number of airlines at GRR to 7.

4. The City Of Kentwood is asking for donations to help restock the Little Free Pantry.

The pantry is a free community resource that anyone can give to or take from, no questions asked.

It operates year-round at the city's activities center and the Kentwood branch of the Kent District Library.

The city says they're in immediate need of donations, preferably non-perishable foods, and personal care items.

5. Frightful Friday returns to Gaslight Village on October 27.

It's a family-friendly event with a scavenger hunt, treats, refreshments, arts and crafts, plus, specials and discounts. It'll take place from 4 to 7 p.m. along Wealthy Street Southeast.

To help the business district prepare for the event, students from East Grand Rapids High School's art department will be decorating the windows of participating businesses for fall and Halloween.