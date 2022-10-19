Morning Buzz: October 19

1. Some local sites in West Michigan are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

They include the Vicksburg Historic District and the Gibson Factory and office building in Kalamazoo. That means these buildings are now considered part of the county's nearly 100,000 sites that are worthy of preservation.

The program coordinates and supports efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America's Historic and Archaeological Resources.

2. October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Awareness Month, and Priority Health is recognizing that by giving out free sleep sacks to encourage safe sleep practices.

Babies should not be in cribs with blankets or other items until they're at least a year old. A sleep sack keeps them warm and safe.

Families can get sacks and free diapers through the children's play groups at the Battle Creek YMCA. For families who need diapers in Kalamazoo, the St. Luke's Diaper Bank is open every Tuesday from 9 to noon.

3. A regular art show is teaming up with the American Cancer Society for breast cancer awareness.

The Hi-cuu Experience at the Art Rat Gallery in Grand Rapids provides a platform for expressive art through performance and visual media. It focuses on black and brown experiences to uplift the voices of the marginalized in our communities.

At their event this Thursday, there will be a table of volunteers from the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign to increase awareness. The event is free and runs from 6 to 8:30.

4. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is bringing the pumpkin patch to you. They're hosting a pumpkin party this Saturday at Garfield Park from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event is first come, first serve.

Free food and pumpkins will be available to the first 100 people.

5. New Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week, and they are inspired by Detroit.

They'll drop online at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Thousands of people showed up over the weekend in Royal Oak for the first-ever Detroit-inspired Jordan shoe.

Nike said the fresh take on the shoes is born out of hometown pride. The insoles feature a map of metro Detroit and the soles go from brown to clear representing the Flint water crisis.

The shoe retails for $200.