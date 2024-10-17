Morning Buzz: October 17

1. Whether you're into cosplay, superheroes or renaissance fairs, an event happening in grand rapids will be sure to transport you to a place where imagination reigns.

Junior Chamber International South Kent is hosting its first "Elegance In Disguise: Fantasy And Fiction Gala" on Thursday, October 24.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, which provides opportunities to develop leadership skills through community service and hosting events.

All ages are welcome to attend the event at the City Flats Hotel Ballroom. Grab your tickets on Eventbrite.

2. If this car looks familiar, you may be a Simpsons fan!

A part-time mechanic built this replica of Homer Simpson's pink sedan, complete with dents and an antenna.

This is the second version he made. The first sold to another big fan of the long-running animated comedy series.

The car's creator Tim Updyke says he likes seeing the look on people's faces when he drives around West Michigan.

Soon, it will be on display for even more people to see. The owner said he made a deal with the Volo car museum in Illinois for the Simpsons car.

3. Get ready to jam at the 11th annual Mitten Kitten Mash-Up Women's Roller Derby Tournament.

It's this Friday through Sunday at Devos Place. 16 teams from all over Michigan will be fighting across 2 divisions in two 8-team brackets to determine D1 and D2 champs for 2024.

There will also be junior and open-gender games. There will also be vendors, raffle drawings, prizes and more to support the tournament charity, sacred beginnings - a peer led mentoring program for those who have been sexually trafficked.

Get details and tickets online at mirollerderby.com.

4. The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department inviting you to a spooktacular event on October 22 at their East Alcott Street location.

First you can scare away the influenza virus by getting your flu shot at the event which runs between 4 to 7 p.m. Make sure to book your appointment online. The first 30 appointments, available to anyone 6 months and older, will receive a free book bag from the department's area agency on aging division there will also be trunk-or-treating, a pumpkin carving contest and more fall fun so make sure to stop by.

5. If you're using the U.S. Postal Service for shipping, here's what you need to know. If you want your gifts delivered by Christmas day in the contiguous United States,

USPS recommends you ship no later than December 21.

That's for priority mail express service which is faster and usually costs more.

Less expensive options like first-class mail and ground service must go out sooner.

First class mail: the deadline is December 18, and the cut-off for ground service is December 16th.

A complete list of holiday mailing and shipping dates can be found at usps.com.