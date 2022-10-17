Morning Buzz: October 17

1. The Holland Energy Fund launched a new residential energy-efficiency education program.

Home Energy 101 is free and open to anyone who lives in Holland, whether they own or rent.

Participants will get a one-time session with a trained, non-profit energy advisor. The advisor will do a walk-through of your home, giving you tips and recommendations for home energy savings.

To register, head to hollandenergyfund.com.

2. The Hackley Public Library is hosting a Community Resource Fair for Muskegon County.

Guests can find information on housing, healthcare, childcare, higher education, job searches, mental healthcare, and even massage!

It's all free, on Friday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. The Whirlpool Appliance sale is back this weekend.

Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall with all proceeds going to United Way.

The appliance sale is open on October 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and October 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All major appliances come complete with a full one-year warranty.

With an additional $100 donation, officials will provide home delivery within a 15-mile radius.

4. Like everything else, the price of postage is rising again.

The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of forever stamps and other postage will go up on January 22, 2023.

The cost of a forever stamp will increase by 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents.

The last price increase on forever stamps was from 58 to 60 cents in July.

A year ago, stamps cost 55 cents.

5. The makers of Busch Beer have a new beer flavor for dogs, turkey beer!

The product isn't actually beer, rather, it's made up of bone-on turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger, and water.

So maybe your pup can join you on Thanksgiving with its own kind of fixings.