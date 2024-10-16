Morning Buzz: October 16

1. Consumers Energy is taking another new step to power Michigan’s electric vehicle transformation.

In a new effort they want to help install over 500 workplaces with EV chargers by 2030.

The new Workplace EV Charging Program offers $7500 rebates to businesses that install two or more EV chargers for employees.

Consumers energy started offering the incentives in response to demand from businesses. Get all the details at consumersenergy.com/workplaceev.

2. Runners and spectators, get ready! There are just a few more days until the 21st annual grand rapids marathon.

The event prides itself on offering a personalized race experience with a focus on community, camaraderie, and individual achievement.

It features a marathon, half marathon, and team relay. They also host the 56th annual run thru the rapids 5k and 10k that morning.

Run thru the rapids supports YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin. Register to run or get more details at grandrapidsmarathon.com.

3. It's an exhibition that's sure to sparkle. "Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective" is opening up at the Muskegon Museum Of Art tomorrow.

Over two hundred pieces of rare and historically significant jewelry from the late renaissance to the present will be on display.

The opening reception is tomorrow at 5pm and will be on display until January 5. Learn more at muskegonartmuseum.org.

4. Broadway’s master song man, Mandy Patinkin, will bring his newest theatre concert to miller auditorium for one performance only on Saturday, May 10.

Patinkin is known for his work in musical theatre, television, and film. As a critically acclaimed Broadway performer he has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

You can buy your tickets online by going to Miller Auditorium's website.

5. The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 10th year. It kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

They'll be welcoming troupes from all over the Midwest and around the country to showcase their talents in performances and workshops.

Performers include Pop Scholars, The Dispatch, Cash And Carry and Bottle Of Red.

You can see the full schedule and buy tickets by going to grimprovfest.com.