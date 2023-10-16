Morning Buzz: October 16

1. Calvin University just announced its lineup for the very popular 2024 January Series.

Speakers this year include Lerone Martin, a professor of religious studies at Standford University and Tommy Caldwell a talented rock climber, with numerous accomplishments in sport and free climbing.

The series runs weekdays from January 15 through February 2 from 12:30-1:30. It's free and open to all.

The presentations will also be available to watch live virtually on the university's website.

Check out all the speakers at calvin.edu/january-series.

2. Women of Color Give is doing what they do best, giving. The organization announced the top three nominees for their 2023 Grant Cycle of $65,000.

They are Ballet Folklorico, Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates, and Latin Americans United for Progress. Each organization will present at the annual investment night in December for a share of the grant money with the first getting more than $32,000.

WOC Give is West Michigan's leading philanthropic collective supporting the advancement, development, and promotion of black indigenous and people of color in Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Head to wocgive.org to learn more.

3. Have your artwork become a permanent fixture at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The annual Ray and Nancy Loeschner art competition is open for entries.

There will be two winning entries in two-dimensional and one in photography. The artists will receive a $5,000 award in addition to becoming a part of the renowned Meijer Gardens Permanent Collection.

The competition is open to all artists 18 years old and older. To participate, artists must register online at meijergardens.org/award by December 1.

The winners will be chosen and announced in February.

4. Members First Credit Union celebrating CU Kind Day - by helping all of us become more financially literate.

This year marks the 1st anniversary of the members' first "Little Free Libraries".

Each of The Credit Union's 11 branches has a "Little Free Library" and the credit union fills them with financial education books.

For Cu Kind Day, members first donated 350 books to "Little Free Libraries" throughout area communities.

To learn more just head to mfcu.net/freelittlelibraries.

5. Grab all your little ghouls and goblins and get ready for this year’s Monster Mash at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

It's happening on Friday, October 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event will feature "trunk-or-treating" in Kroc’s east parking lot, giving families a fun and safe alternative to trick-or-treating in their own neighborhoods.

The Kroc Center, other Salvation Army groups, and local businesses will be giving out candy and other information.