Morning Buzz: October 15

1. Shelby Bytwerk, of MillerKnoll, is known for her leadership in the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Now, she's being recognized for it.

She's the 2024 Athena on the Lakeshore award winner. The program also honors a young professional recipient each year. Dr. Jessica Lambert, dentist at Great Lakes Dental Excellence, received that award.

The Athena Awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding lakeshore women who have demonstrated excellence in their business or profession.

Crews are making progress on the new amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.

2. "Acrisure" shared a few photos on social media, saying the walls on the restroom & concession buildings are going up!

They also want to know what concession item you're looking forward to the most when attending a show. So, leave a comment for them if you'd like.

Construction on the 12,000-square-foot amphitheater kicked off back in May. Work will likely wrap up in the spring of 2026.

3. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is encouraging you to embrace the distinct taste of the season with their fall flavors. You can savor limited-edition menu items from market hall vendors every day through October 31.

Country music star Kane Brown will play two shows in Grand Rapids in the spring.

The High Road Tour has 31 stops across the United States and Canada, starting in March.

Brown will play two shows at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on May 9 and 10. He'll be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny.

Presale tickets are available now. All the details are at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

4. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is encouraging you to embrace the distinct taste of the season with their Fall Flavors.

Savor limited-edition menu items from market hall vendors every day through October 31.

Market hall merchants and restaurants will offer fall features packed with pumpkin, nutmeg, apple cinnamon, and other seasonal spices and ingredients.

For the downtown market hours and specialty menus head to downtownmarketgr.com.

5. World Of Winter is giving you something to look forward to during those dark, dull days of the season.

The event just released the large-scale installations that everyone can enjoy around downtown Grand Rapids. There's everything from massive water-borne birds, to projections on buildings, and huge light structures.

World of Winter runs from January 10 through March 2. All the details are at worldofwintergr.com.