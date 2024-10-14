Morning Buzz: October 14

1. Grand Rapids Public Library has a new Deputy Director. Jen Vander Heide will now be leading the day-to-day operations. She'll also be responsible for driving long-term strategic planning and spearheading innovative projects that enhance the library's services and community impact. Prior to her return to Michigan, she served at Bard College Berlin, where she played a pivotal role in transforming the learning commons.

2. Tomorrow Schuler Books is welcoming Bestselling Author, Christopher Paolini to Grand Rapids for the launch of 'Murtagh: Deluxe Edition'. This stunning book of Paolini's instant number one New York Times Bestseller set in the world of Eragon, features fan favorite Murtagh and his dragon and contains exclusive features and new content. The event starts at 6pm and you must get a ticket by going to schulerbooks.com.

3. Tulip Time has announced the top 20 finalists for its annual poster competition. The annual First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition was first started in 2011 as a way to pick the official Tulip Time poster each year. Ottawa County residents, along with residents in Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties, are invited to submit pieces to the competition. More than 50 artists submitted a total of 93 pieces this year. The winner will be announced in February.

4. The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Kalamazoo-area residents to join the Fight to End Alzheimer's by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

It's happening on October 19 at Bronson Park. Registration is at 9am, with the opening ceremony at 10am and the walk immediately follows.

Last year they raised more than $64,000 for Alzheimer's and Dementia care, support, and critical research.

To learn more or sign up for the walk just head to their website.

5. Come witness Riverdance like you've never seen it before at Riverdance 30, The New Generation. It's coming to Miller Auditorium on April 29 for one night only. Riverdance, the global cultural sensation celebrating the 30 year milestone, with performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. Grab yours by going to

millerauditorium.com.

