Morning Buzz: October 14

1. A northern Michigan family with two children who use wheelchairs now has an easier way to get around - thanks to local non-profit Lori’s Voice.

The organization helps those dealing with mobility challenges and continues to gift brand-new, wheelchair-accessible vans to those in need.

The Weavers live in Frederic, just north of Grayling, 17-year old Gabriel and 15-year-old Chelsea both use a wheelchair full-time because of several conditions.

Their new van will help make the world more accessible to them all. Their mom says it's changed their lives forever.

2. Attention all artists, here's your chance to become a part of the Meijer Gardens Permanent Collection, and walk away with $5,000 in your pocket.

The Loeschner Art Competition continues for creatives who work in two-dimensional art and photography.

It's open to anyone 18 or older, but you must register by November 11. Two winners will be chosen and announced in January.

3. Dozens of volunteers from the Michigan Farm Bureau and Sam's Club spent part of their week picking apples!

We're talking 20,000 pounds from J&J Morse Orchards in Sparta. All of the fruit will be donated to several Feeding America sites and Kids Food Basket.

Michigan ranks #3 in apple production, and it was a really good year. Producers expect to harvest 30 million bushels in 2022, up from 15 million in 2021.

4. In other apple news, more than 200 students from Godfrey-Lee Public Schools celebrated Apple Crunch Day in the best way possible by taking a bite out of one of Michigan’s most delicious crops.

It was all part of the 8th annual Great Lakes Apple Crunch Day. The students are all learning about local foods, and that they're the key to sustainable, healthy habits.

The event included apple recipes, cider, and 2,500 local apples from 775 family farms. This was one of several celebrations, more than a million students from around the region participated in some way.

5. Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes' Oktoberfest beer-tasting event. It's taking place from noon until 3 p.m. at their beautifully decorated model home in the Villas At Spring Lake CC.

You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels!

The event is free but you can rsvp to make sure you get a spot.