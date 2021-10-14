Morning Buzz: October 14

1. Kids' Food Basket is celebrating the opening of its new location in Holland!

The organization is inviting the community to come to check it out during its grand opening from 4-7 p.m.

The larger facility allows the organization to serve more children and families in Ottawa and Allegan Counties.

This marks the second permanent location for Kids' Food Basket after its Grand Rapids headquarters opened in 2019.

2. Exciting news for Hamilton fans. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.

The musical will be in Grand Rapids from February 8-20.

For tickets, you can go to broadwaygrandrapids.com, ticketmaster.com or give them a call at 616-235-6285.

3. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting three Park Pumpkin Parties, including free pumpkin picking, bonfires, and other family activities.

Those parties are October 22 at Ken-O-Sha Park, October 23 at Gerald R. Ford School, and October 24 at Camelot Park. They all take place from 5-7 p.m.

Next month, the group is hosting the Trek Park Trails Giving Tuesday at Richmond Park as part of the outdoor adventure program.

4. Pizza Hut wants to know if you're up for a challenge! The pizza chain is celebrating the return of its $10 Tastemaker by creating a new TikTok challenge

Content creators and pizza fans can get their pizza orders added to Pizza Hut's menu. All you need to do is order your very own tastemaker and then post about your personal combo recipe on TikTok.

The winner's recipe will be featured on the menu for a limited time, and runner-ups will have a chance to win thousands of dollars worth of free pizza prices.

5. Dunkin's latest beverage is scary good. The coffee chain is creating a new treat for adults this Halloween: The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

The coffee beverage lets people drink the irresistible and classic peanut and chocolate combo, while still giving that kick of espresso to help you get through a whole day of pumpkin picking, costume shopping, or handing out candy.

The drink is promised to not only taste great but to look good as well, with a perfect fall mix of orange and brown hues.