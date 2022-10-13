Morning Buzz: October 13

1. For all those who can't ever get enough Halloween, how about some smashing pumpkins?

Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon Friday from 5:30-6:30. Museum staff will help with painting pumpkins, pumpkin-themed activities, and flinging those gourds with their trebuchet.

Vote on staff pumpkins with donations to support the museum. It's all free if you live in Muskegon County and $5 for non-residents.

2. Looking for some unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, head to art at the yard from 5-8 pm Saturday at D. Baker and Sons Lumber in Grand Haven.

This longstanding art event brings together artists and patrons to raise money for the Grand Haven Schools Foundation and initiatives that increase school readiness and promote student success.

You can find pottery, painting, sculpture, glass, jewelry, and more. Plus, there's live music, crepes by the lake, and a cash bar.

There is a $10 suggested donation at the door and 10 percent of the artist's sales go to the school foundation.

This event is put on by the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective. Make sure to dress for the weather!

3. This Saturday evening at East Kentwood High School, come experience the community with interactive performance, visual art, food, and conversation.

It all starts at 5 with events for the whole family like informational booths, interactive drum, and dance sessions, and instrument discovery. Then, at 7, a concert of spoken word, drama, dance, and music will be followed by a discussion around community safety at 8.

There will be food trucks in the parking lot from 5-7. Everyone is invited to this free event.

4. Access to dance, music, theatre, and the visual arts make any city a better place to be, and Larry Bell, Founder of Bell's Brewery recognizes that.

He donated $250,000 to wellspring and the Cori Terry Dancers as they launch their 42nd season.

Bell says investing in this thriving modern dance company will make Kalamazoo a better place to live and attract and retain great employees.

So far wellspring and the Cori Terry Dancers have raised nearly $316,000 toward their $500,000 goal. Season tickets go on sale this Saturday.

5. We didn't start the fire, but the City Of Grand Rapids wants to help you create one.

The forestry division is hosting a log giveaway on November 5 from 7:30-4:30 at the city yard waste drop-off site. This is all to help them get rid of trees that have fallen or were removed because of damage or disease.

The logs are about 8 feet high and a foot in diameter, so bring your pickup truck and you can take as many as you want. This is a win-win: you get firewood, and the city saves about $20,000 in disposal costs.