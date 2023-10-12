Morning Buzz: October 12

1. The largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association is walking into Grand Rapids this weekend.

The goal of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is to raise money and awareness about the disease - to help support patients, and caregivers and hopefully someday find a cure.

More than 6 million people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia in the U.S. and nearly 11 million volunteer their time to care for them. But those numbers are much greater. This event is a great opportunity to connect with others and learn more about the organization and resources available.

Registration for Saturday’s walk starts at 9:00 a.m. at Calder Plaza, there is a short ceremony at 10, and then there's a short walk after that.

You can still register or donate. Head to act.alz.org for information.

2. No joke, the Muskegon Police Department needs a new K-9, and it's organizing a funny fundraiser to reach the goal, a comedy show.

It features renowned comedian Mike Armstrong - with hilarious and relatable humor, he will make sure it's a fun and entertaining night. There will be a pizza and salad dinner, a cash bar, and raffle items.

Regular tickets are $25, but there are front-row and meet-and-greet tickets available for $50. This is coming up on October 22 from 5-8 p.m. at Fricano's Event Center.

3. In a turn of events, the cops will be giving out the donuts to you as the guardians and gourds event from the Michigan State Police happens on October 15 in Grand Rapids.

Thanks to a generous donation from Meijer, the public is invited out to the facility on 4 Mile Road to enjoy free cider, free donuts, and free pumpkins while supplies last. Check out some of the sweet mobile units from the MSP on display meet with your local "guardians" and take home a gourd.

There's more info about the event on the Michigan State Police's Facebook page.

4. Creepy crawlies, cemeteries, and comics. Tardy's Collectors Corner is again hosting its “Halloween Comic Fest".

It's coming up on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event features free exclusive comics, in-store sales, and a costume contest, all in a family-friendly environment.

Also, there will be a special guest this year like Jeanie Jefferies. Jeanie is most notable for being a featured zombie in the 1978 George A. Romero classic film "Dawn Of The Dead".

Learn more at tardys.com.

5. Another Halloween event to add to the calendar, but this one is for the adults. JW Marriott’s Halloween bash "Just Wicked" is back on October 28.

The event will transform the hotel's international ballroom into a haunted, eerie delight with signature spooky cocktails, music spun by DJ Composition, and a costume contest. The competition is fierce this year; the first-place winner with the most wow-worthy Halloween costume will receive $1,000 in cash and a complimentary one-night staycation at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Get your tickets on Eventbrite.