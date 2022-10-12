Morning Buzz: October 12

1. Share your latest bird sightings and learn more about species found in the autumn at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary "Birds And Coffee" series.

The next online chat is at 10 this morning to learn more about blackbirds.

Then in November get a look at the swans. Birds and coffee chats are free, but you must register on their website.

2. Future college students, you're invited to GRCC’s College And Transfer Fair this Thursday.

Here you'll be able to connect with representatives from more than 75 colleges and universities.

The college fairs will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. in GRCC’s Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse.

The transfer fair is also in the Ford Fieldhouse and runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

For a list of colleges and universities planning to attend head to grcc.edu.

3. The City of Kentwood looking for help to refill the "Little Free Pantry".

It's a free resource that provides food to community members in need. Anyone can give and take from the pantry, with no questions asked and no application needed.

Preferred donation items include canned and nonperishable food items and personal care items.

For a suggestion list and drop-off locations visit Kentwood.us/littlefreepantry.

4. The Bissell Pet Foundation is doing what it can to keep our cats and dogs healthy across West Michigan with free vaccinations, microchips, testing, and licenses.

The vaccine clinic is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bissell headquarters parking lot, 2345 Walker Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

No appointments are necessary and it is first come, first served. Pets need to be 8 weeks or older, cats should be in carriers, and dogs on leashes. Please bring current vaccination records.