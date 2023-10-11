Morning Buzz: October 11

1. Help say goodnight to the kiddos staying at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Project Night Lights is tonight from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Join local law enforcement and other community members as they flash lights to the pediatric patients looking out their windows. The light represents hope, and encouragement and reminds them to keep fighting. This event happens every second Wednesday of the month no matter the weather. You can park in public lots or side streets and find a spot on the sidewalk of Michigan or Bostwick Avenue.

2. In honor of Fire Prevention Month and National First Responders Day on October 28, Lowe’s is offering a discount both online and in stores nationwide to all first responders. Eligible first responders can sign up on Lowes' website to receive a digital coupon book with up to $1500 in savings. You'll verify your status through id.me and create a Lowe’s account to receive the discounts through email. The coupons can be redeemed anytime now through October 31 on Lowe’s website.

3. Another toast to Beer City! According to "The Discoverer", one of the top 10 tours in the country that you must take is the Grand Rapids Beer Tours. It takes beer lovers on a trip throughout Grand Rapids and around West Michigan, stopping at the best breweries along the way. Over the course of six hours, you'll get to try 12 different beer samples, in addition to learning the history of Grand Rapids, from the prohibition era to the recent rise of craft brew. While you can visit all of our great regional breweries on your own, this tour allows you to do it with someone else behind the wheel and in charge of scheduling, so you can grab a group of friends and go.

4. Some of the world's best tattoo artists are coming to Grand Rapids to compete and showcase their art. The Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival, coming to DeVos Place October 27-29. Over 200 of the world's best tattoo artists will be competing in 15 categories to show off and test their skills. One of the best parts of it? Not only will you get to see some incredible tattoos, but you’ll also have your chance to get into their chair to get your own. There will be a few walk-up opportunities available, but they recommend that you book with artists ahead of time in order to ensure your spot in their chair. Grab your tickets and get details at grandrapidstattoo.com.

5. Make sure to get this on your calendar. It's the "Sodiv Halloween Shop Hop" on October 28 from noon to 7 p.m. Do some shopping at all the stores along South Division Avenue between Fulton and Wealthy including Second Vibes, Art Rat Gallery, Otono, and the August Connection. Also, make sure to dress up. There will be a costume contest, prizes, and trick or treating too.