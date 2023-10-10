Morning Buzz: October 10

1. Big honors to a Kendall College Art And Design masters’ student for earning 3rd place in the 94th annual Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Seongbae Cho’s landscape painting "Mammoth Hot Springs - Upper Terraces" was one of six winning works chosen from more than 200 entries. Cho says he's inspired by American landscape artists - and takes photographs to capture moments to create his stunning paintings.

You can see his work and others from the exhibition through November 8 at the Muskegon Museum Of Art.

2. If you're a film buff, listen up. Grand Rapids Art Museum and Wealthy Theatre are teaming up for an "Experimental Film Exhibition".

Now through November 26, you'll be able to view eight experimental films by Michigan filmmakers.

Then from November 28 through January 14, you can view the other eight. Some titles include "Roses, Pink and Blue", "Brain Worms" and "Distant Dream".

Learn more at artmuseumgr.org.

3. It's a week full of live dance performances, classes and so much more. Now, you have less than a week to submit your entry to be a part of it.

The 15th annual RAD Fest is happening from February 29 through March 3. They're looking for movement-based work for next year's festival. All submissions are due by October 15.

To learn more about the categories and to enter, head to midwestradfest.org/submit.

4. Singer and songwriter A.J. Croce is hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce's legendary albums.

This anniversary tour will be at Holland Civic Center Place on April 3. The Croce Plays Croce 50th anniversary will feature a legendary band and a moving multi-media presentation accompanying Jim’s songs.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

5. Lavender Life Company is keeping its doors open through early fall and winter to give you more opportunities to enjoy the lavender fields.

Visitors can pick their own bouquets and take in other features like the ponds and waterfalls.

They also offer gourmet products and treats featuring lavender, including tea, coffee, and cookies so make sure to head to the retail barn and check out all those goodies.

The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays in October, the farm will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.