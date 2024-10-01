Morning Buzz: October 1

1. Are you looking to make a difference in a child's life? If so, Affinity Mentoring could use your help.

They're looking for volunteers. No prior mentoring experience is needed, and they match people based on their interests, personalities, and background. The online application takes less than 10 minutes. Your commitment would only be one hour per week during the school day for one school year.

For more information and to register go to affinitymentoring.org.

2. It's officially October, which means it's brown bag decorating month for Kids' Food Basket!

The organization is partnering with Fox 17 hoping to collect 100,000 decorated bags in October.

They'll use those bags to provide students all over West Michigan with free "sack suppers" to take home filled with healthy, nutritious food.

KFB provides more than 10,000 meals every day to children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties. Those kids feel extra special when they get a fun, decorated bag. It's such a simple way to give back.

3. Thursday is a good day to hit the drive-thru. Michigan McDonald's is giving back to their communities. They'll be raising funds for local high school athletic programs in their area on October 3.

All day long, 20 percent of all sales made on the McDonald's mobile app will be given to local high school athletic programs. 341 schools throughout the state will receive a minimum of $250.

4. Grab a friend for a unique painting experience in the reception gallery at Frauenthal Center.

Instructor Kathy Bechtel is a graduate of KCAD with more than 2 decades of experience, and she will help participants paint a beautiful landscape piece. Enjoy a glass of wine to ignite your creativity. Your first drink is included, and a full cash bar will be available.

This event is Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45. Buy yours at frauenthal.org.

5. Since Davenport started their football program 8 years ago. The Panthers have always faced off against Ferris as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents. While that isn't changing, the name of the game is.

It will now be known as "The Calder City Classic" and it will be an annual event starting this season. The first game will be held at Farmers Insurance Stadium on Saturday, November 16.

The partnership between Ferris and Davenport, along with help from the Grand Rapids Sports Hall Of Fame has been a year and a half in the making.