Morning Buzz: November 9

1. Grand Rapids Fire Department will host its 22nd annual Silent Night Memorial Service and Parade tonight.

This annual event remembers fallen firefighters, active and retired, who have died in the past year, whether in the line of duty or not.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the training center on Monroe Avenue and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

2. The 49th annual Holiday Art Sale at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts kicks off on November 17 for a member-only night.

Then it'll be open to everyone on the 18th and 19th.

The KIA will be filled with ceramics, precious and non-precious jewelry, fused glass wearables, paintings, framed photographs, and more.

A portion of purchases at the holiday art sale directly benefits more than 150 local artists.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is hosting its annual Christmas and holiday traditions exhibit starting on November 22nd.

The exhibit features 46 trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the globe.

Volunteers help decorate the trees and set up displays, including 350,000 lights inside and outside the park.

One new event this year is the "Seasonal Light Experience." The immersive audio and visual light show is held every half hour at the park's amphitheater from 6 to 8 p.m. December 19 through 23 and 26 through the 30.

4. Holiday magic might be awaiting your next walk in the woods. The U.S. Forest Service is once again offering the chance for people to harvest their own wild-grown Christmas tree from a national forest.

In Michigan, the nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering personal-use Christmas tree permits at $5 per permit, for up to three trees.

Permits are available now and can be purchased through the recreation.gov platform or in person at the Huron-Manistee ranger stations.

Don't forget all 4th or 5th-grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree tag, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program.

5. The nation's largest retailer is now offering Black Friday deals to help customers save during inflation.

Holiday deals began online Monday, and those who love to scarf up deals in person can grab the savings starting today.

Some of the tech deals include a $1000 WeMax projector, down to $539.

A Shark EZ robot, down from $449, to $258.

An Apple Watch Series Three, about $50 off, down to $149.