Morning Buzz: November 8

1. The City Of Walker has broken ground on its new library. It's being built on the same grounds as City Hall.

With a growing population, community leaders thought it was time to expand past the original library built in 1990. The new building will be more than 20,000 square feet.

It will include an outdoor plaza, second floor deck and patio, podcast station, and e-games room.

The project is estimated to cost the city between $20 and 25 million.

2. Mary Free Bed celebrated the end of a long career for one of its much-loved therapy dogs by hosting a tea-party!

Vandy was the hospital's first therapy dog, joining the team in 2017. The canine had more than 1200 therapy visits over the span of her 7-year career.

She helped patients with physical rehab, speech therapy, and other recovery efforts.

Irreplaceable for sure, she's succeeded by 5-year-old golden retriever Faith, who's been a member of the team since 2022.

3. Celebrated children's book author and illustrator, Yuyi Morales, will be speaking at the Muskegon Museum of Art as part of Muskegon County's participation in 2024 Big Read Lakeshore.

Her book, dreamers, tells her story of immigrating from Mexico to the United States with her infant son, leaving behind everything she owned.

The event is set for November 14 and will start at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required by going to madl.org.

4. Holland artist Carolyn Stich just released her 2024 holiday card, Light So Bright.

It's a heartfelt design featuring Santa gazing into a snow globe that captures Holland's iconic Big Red Lighthouse illuminated in a brilliant beacon of light.

For the past 24 years, Stich has partnered with the Holland Visitors Bureau to create a holiday card. Every year, she donates the proceeds to a nonprofit organization in need. This year will benefit the Red Cross.

You can buy the cards at the Holland Visitors Bureau, Carolyn Stich Studio and Rivers Ace Hardware on Douglas Avenue.

5. The Grand Rapids Comic Con returning to Devos Place on November 15-17. This three-day event will feature media guests, literary guests and comic guests.

Some big names include, Danny Trejo, Chris Sarandon and Walter Koeing. Also enjoy various programming including a film festival, gaming, cosplay and more.

Grab you tickets now by going to grcomiccon.com.