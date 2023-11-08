Morning Buzz: November 8

1. Gerald R. Ford International Airport joining an initiative that supports passengers with unseen disabilities.

The hidden disabilities sunflower program allows travelers to subtly disclose invisible disabilities by donning sunflower pins, lanyards, ID cards, or wristbands.

Airport officials say this helps individuals disclose their personal needs without having to verbally state their conditions.

The program was first introduced in the U.K. in 2016.

Airport staff members have been instructed to look for the sunflower symbol and offer assistance when needed.

Visit Ford International Airport's website for more on how they offer accessibility to travelers.

2. A "fine-dive" bar is set to go into the former Wahlburgers spot in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Foolery will offer Detroit-style pizza, cocktails, and beer. The restaurant will be a "sibling" to next-door social misfits, both owned by Spencer Raymond.

The updated space will offer "coziness" and the design "oozes nostalgia and screams randomness and oddities.” There will be retro décor, beer posters, and photos of historic Detroit.

The Foolery is scheduled to open in the coming weeks and will be the third concept in the Misfits family, joining Social Misfits and Misfit Society Coffee Club in Ann Arbor.

3. New Holland Brewing getting ready for its sixth annual Barrel Bash Party.

It's an annual ten-day celebration of all things barrel-aged, highlighting New Holland's expertise as the nation's largest barrel-aged brewer.

The stars of the show this year will be the release of Origin Toasted Barrel Bourbon and the release of a variety of vintage Dragon's Milk Triple Mash.

Barrel Bash begins on November 17 and runs through November 26.

4. Get in the holiday spirit with music from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

They're putting on a free concert at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on November 11 at 3 p.m.

Bring the whole family and hear holiday favorites, patriotic tunes, and more.

5. Here's a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping. The Fall Nature Makers Market at Blandford Nature Center is this Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year's fall market will feature more than 30 new and returning vendors selling textiles, prints, ceramics, glasswork, jewelry, stationery, stickers, and more.

There will be a variety of styles and a wide selection of items available. Everything is created with nature in mind.

You can learn more at blandfordnaturecenter.org.