Morning Buzz: November 8

1. Emmanuel Hospice invites the community to send messages of gratitude or join its Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program.

Sending messages is easy: you can email them to ehinfo@emmanuelhospice.org. Or if you want to mail a letter, send it to Emmanuel Hospice at 401 Hall Street Southeast, Suite 263, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

They're hoping to have them by November 9 to deliver on Friday.

If you'd like to do more to give back, their volunteer program is year-round and they're always looking for more helping hands. You can learn more at emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer.

2. Now you'll always be able to relax at Celebration Cinema North because they just completed a major renovation.

Among the upgrades, all auditoriums now have recliners plus new projection and sound systems. Now you can lay back and enjoy holiday movies including "Black Panther", "Strange World", "Babylon" and "Avatar."

It's easy to get tickets, just go to celebrationcinema.com.

3. The City of Kentwood kicking off its holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony and parade on Thursday, December 1.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel from the city's public works facility to the Kentwood Justice Center. The tree lighting ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. in front of Kent District Library's Kentwood Branch.

Outdoor activities will include carriage rides, take-home children's crafts, food trucks, live music, and a visit from Santa.

For more information head to the city's website.

4. Agewell Services Holiday Meal is back this year for those 60 and over in Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.

They've partnered with DTE Energy Foundation and Senior Resources of West Michigan for the event. This year the annual meal is Thursday, December 15 at nine locations around Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

Meals will be offered as dine-in but a few to-go meals will be available at each site. Meals are limited so reservations are required.

To reserve your meal or to find a location near you, call 211 or go to agewellservices.org.