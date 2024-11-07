Morning Buzz: November 7

1. The Kent County Sheriff's Office needs your help.

They're collecting "new" stuffed animals for the 17th Circuit Court's 28th annual Adoption Day in December.

This event helps put children into their forever homes.

You're asked to drop off those stuffies at the main office at 701 Ball Street Avenue during normal business hours.

2. You can also help make a child's Christmas special by donating a toy through Toys For Tots.

Now through December 6, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at various locations across West Michigan. Then, gifts are delivered mid-to-late December to disadvantaged kids.

To find a drop-off site near you, head to toysfortots.org, search for your local chapter, and you'll find a list of participating businesses accepting donations.

3. It's important to celebrate our successes, but also our failures. Saugatuck Center for the Arts is thrilled to invite you to its "Fail-A-Bration" event on November 9.

It's to promote "We Hope You Fail Better". The new exhibition encourages visitors to embrace the joy and lessons of things not going to plan.

Brad and Kristi Montague created the exhibit; they are acclaimed authors known for their joyful and inspiring storytelling, sparking worldwide movements toward kindness, creativity, and resilience.

They will be at the event on Saturday! Plus enjoy interactive exhibits that encourage all ages to celebrate quirky blunders, sparking joy and creativity.

It's free to attend and will be on display until May 16.

4. Celebrate your Dutch heritage at this year's Celebration Dinner. It's happening on November 13 at the Pinnacle Center.

Birgitta Tazelaar, the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States of America will be this year's keynote speaker.

Enjoy top-notch food, and good company, and get ready to have some fun. You can purchase tickets at wmdutch-americanheritage.com.

5. Hudsonville Ice Cream is getting ready for the holiday season.

One limited edition flavor is inspired by the colder months, campfire cocoa is all you love about the autumn and winter staple, but cold. Think of a rich chocolate ice cream with a marshmallow swirl.

The peppermint stick is also back. The fan favorite is made with peppermint-flavored vanilla ice cream and crushed peppermint candy pieces. The scoop on these new flavors is that they come in 48-ounce containers to share with family and friends, or just yourself.