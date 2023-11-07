Morning Buzz: November 7

1. A true sign of the holiday season, just listen for the bells. The Salvation Army kicks off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign in Grand Rapids this week.

The annual holiday fundraising tradition will begin at the Blue Bridge on Friday at 5 p.m.

At the kick-off event, the bridge will turn red at dusk to mark the start of this year's campaign.

It raises money for thousands of Christmas gifts and gift cards. It also supports programs throughout the year, including an emergency food pantry, housing assistance, Pathway Of Hope, and more.

Want to become a bell ringer? Sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com.

2. Macy’s newest parade character balloons took center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy’s Balloon Fest in preparation for the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

New balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy; Blue Cat & Chugs; Kung Fu Panda's Po; Monkey D. Luffy; Pillsbury Doughboy™ and Uncle Dan.

Since their introduction to the lineup in 1927, balloons have become a highly anticipated element of the iconic holiday tradition each year, welcoming new and beloved characters from entertainment and pop culture.

The parade will take place on Thursday, November 23.

3. The Michigan Lottery is giving dog owners a chance to have their pups featured on instant win tickets!

Send the Michigan Lottery photos of your furry friend. After the submission period is over, thirty dogs will be chosen to appear on tickets for the lottery's future one-dollar lucky dog game.

Upload photos online starting November 6 with a short description of what your precious pup means to you.

The contest runs through December 8, with winners expected to be revealed sometime in the spring.

Lucky Dog Instant Game tickets will be available starting June 4, 2024. Prizes will range between $1 and $5,000.

4. Throughout Kent County, many homes and businesses have lights with a "green" glow, and it's all to support our veterans.

Operation Green Light is happening this week, an initiative meant to show appreciation for those who have served, while also raising awareness about the local services available to them.

Organizations like the Kent County Veterans Services hope that with this initiative, they can help even more men and women who have served the red, white, and blue.

Operation Green Light runs through November 12.

5. McDonald’s restaurants are serving veterans and active-duty military members free breakfast on Veterans Day.

This Saturday, if you show a valid military ID during breakfast hours, you can get a free breakfast combo meal.

The meals are only available via dine-in or drive-thru. The meals are not available in the McDonald’s app.

Just a reminder, breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.