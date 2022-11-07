Morning Buzz: November 7

1. New Holland is expanding, bringing beer, cocktails, and fun to Battle Creek.

The brewpub, micro-brewhouse, and micro-distillery is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. This will feature a 4,000 square foot Biergarten, with a permanent cover and space heaters, plus yard games, a fireplace, and a stage for entertainment.

They are looking to fill almost 100 jobs from chef positions to managers, and more. Head to newhollandbrew.com/careers to apply.

2. Noodle Pig, the new ramen shop in downtown Grand Rapids is celebrating its grand opening this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Noodle Pig is an authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop offering gourmet, from-scratch food. You can choose from a preset list of signature bowls and drinks or you can fully customize and build your own bowl of ramen and boba milk teas.

Noodle Pig is located on the main floor at the 601 Bond Apartments. Their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7-days a week.

3. Open Projector Night is back! The event showcases the work of local, regional, and national filmmakers with Michigan connections.

13 short films will be shown, followed by a Q&A with several filmmakers and an audience vote.

Open Projector Night was launched in 2012 by the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts.

This is the first year it's being held at the Wealthy Theatre. It's happening this Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission.

4. It's the largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. Over the weekend, the Powerball jackpot grew to $1.9 billion after Saturday's drawing saw no winning tickets. That raises the cash option to $929 million.

One Michigan ticket sold in Detroit matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday, earning a prize of $1 million, but wasn't able to predict the correct Powerball number needed for the jackpot. The next drawing takes place tonight.