Morning Buzz: November 6

1. Grand Rapids Magazine names MeXo as its restaurant of the year.

Since opening in 2018 on Fulton Street in East Grand Rapids, MeXo has captivated diners with its unique blend of traditional and innovative Mexican cuisine and its tequila/mezcal bar.

The restaurant is led by executive chef Oscar Moreno. Known for its dedication to authenticity, MeXo uses imported and locally sourced ingredients and traditional methods, like an in-house mill for fresh corn tortillas.

Food enthusiasts are invited to explore MeXo's cuisine in the November/December issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

2. Mark your calendars and make your list, because The Holland Friends Of Art Kerstmarkt is coming.

The event is in its 27th year, running from November 23 through December 21. This season there will be more than 25 booths to shop from with all locally produced, handcrafted gifts.

You'll also be able to enjoy Dutch food, music, hot mulled wine, and meet Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus.

Everything is conveniently located right at the end of downtown Holland's 8th Street.

3. Experience classical music from some local talent at Aziza Poggi’s Classical Recital at St. Cecilia Music Center.

On November 17, nearly a dozen classically trained singers and artists will come together to perform a wide variety of songs.

Aziza Poggi --- a mezzo-soprano and lead singer of the band "Aria Flame"-- will headline the show singing a mix of classical and Broadway tunes.

Featured guest singers include Keon Atkins, Stacie House, Tobius Potter, Katie Hadla and students Lauren Kowal and Lucy Bellefeuil- Wilson with live accompaniment by Todd Wilkie.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

4. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to support locally-produced wine, beer, cider and spirits this holiday season.

She just honored the craft beverage industry in the state with the proclamation that November is Michigan Craft Beverage Month.

Whitmer's proclamation follows the success of the industry in the state with more than 900 craft beverage producers, which includes more than 400 breweries in the state.

The proclamation also says Michigan is home to more than 190 wineries, 110 small distillers, and nearly 200 cideries.

5. The 99th National Cherry Festival will kick off with country music hits next summer when a multi-platinum artist takes the stage.

Country music sensation Tyler Hubbard is the headliner for opening day, which is June 28.

Hubbard, known first as one half of award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line, has two solo albums that boast three number-one singles. He's currently headlining his strong world tour, promoting his album of the same name.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday with general sales beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Learn more at cherryfestival.org.