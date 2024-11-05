Morning Buzz: November 5

1. Veterans Day is coming up, and there are plenty of ways to say thank you. One could win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Fans visiting Van Andel Arena during November just need to bring unsealed, signed thank you cards for active-duty military and veterans. ASM Global Grand Rapids will collect the cards and send them to troops and vets.

The drop-off is at guest services outside of section 104 during the Grand Rapids Gold game November 10 or the Griffins game on the 15th.

All who participate can be entered to win tickets to TSO. There will also be a drop-off in the lobby during WWE Raw on November 11.

All who donate will be entered to win WWE merch.

2. The Gentex Santa parade in Grand Rapids is back but with a few, fun changes! It's happening on December 7, but this year, it'll start at 5 p.m.

If that's not enough holiday cheer, the festivities will continue with the tree lighting at Rosa Parks Circle. That will start at 6:45 p.m. and the ice skating rink will open as well that night.

If you'd like to be in the parade, or volunteer, there's a link on our website, with more information.

3. A downtown staple in Kalamazoo is getting a refresh. Old Burdick's Bar and Grill will temporarily shut down on Saturday, December 21 for a complete renovation.

It's scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2025 with a modernized look, a reimagined menu, and new amenities. The restaurant has been a downtown staple for more than 3 decades.

The improvements include an expanded dining area, private dining rooms, and four lanes of duckpin bowling. The goal is to make the venue appealing to everyone, from sports fans to families. During the reno, Old Burdick’s at Wings West will still be open for the same great food and atmosphere.

4. When you go out to vote today, be sure to take advantage of these freebies!

Both Uber and Lyft are giving riders 50 percent off trips to their polling place.

For those ordering food, Uber Eats is offering 25 percent off certain orders Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

As part of its 'Drive The Vote' deal, car rental company Hertz is giving one free day when customers rent two or more days through November 5.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to honor "doughmocracy." No purchase or proof of vote is necessary.

Johnny Rockets is handing out a free shake if guests prove they voted.

Lastly, IKEA is giving out free frozen yogurt on election day with a coupon.

5. There's a new charging station in Grand Rapids at Berger Chevrolet, and it's the fastest in town.

The state-of-the-art DC fast charging station is now open to all-electric vehicle customers in the community.

Berger bought the property at 2770 Breton Road, near their 28th Street dealership locations, with the vision of creating an electric vehicle charging station to serve the needs of EV buyers quickly.

Many of the public charging stations in the Grand Rapids Area are classified as level 1 or 2, which require a much longer charging time of 4 to 20 hours. These level 3 EV chargers can get a car up to 80 percent in just 15-20 minutes.

Right now, six of the planned 12 chargers have been installed and are operational adjacent to the Berger dealerships.