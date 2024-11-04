Morning Buzz: November 4

1. There's an exciting new release available at Founders, but it's not beer, it's dirt!

It's all part of an environmental sustainability partnership with local composter, Organicycle.

The brewery will sell composted soil made with organic waste collected from the brewery in re-purposed hop bags. You can buy the compost at their downtown tap room, 235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW Grand Rapids.

A 10-pound bag is $20, and a 20-pound bag is $35. They come with instructions for how to use both indoor and outdoor plants.

2. Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a week-long hiring event today through Friday.

This virtual event will feature immediate job openings in the skilled trades, including various positions in property/apartment maintenance and manufacturing/machine maintenance, and other openings with wages ranging from $16 - $35 an hour.

Interested candidates can schedule a phone interview with one of their skilled trades recruiters via an online scheduling platform or by visiting their website.

3. Check out a new exhibit featuring an internationally known Grand Rapids artist.

Hot Topic is a group exhibition with more than 100 works by Mandy Cano Villalobos. Dog in Heat (for Jezebel) is a multi-media installation in a hidden location in the gallery - the viewer is immersed in a menagerie of found objects with references to the ancient tale of Jezebel.

The room is dimly lit and opulent with red objects and fabrics. It's meant to be an interactive, thought-provoking exhibit. Everyone is welcome to the Lafontsee Gallery in Grand Rapids to check out all the works.

There's a special closing reception on November 14 from 5-7 p.m. Head to lafontsee.com for details.

4. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announcing that Grand Rapids resident Erik Wolenberg will succeed Bruce Tinker as executive director.

Tinker will transition to full-time artistic director in preparation for the organization's centennial anniversary in 2026. Wolenberg becomes the 12th leader in the organization's 98-year history.

Wolenberg officially starts in his new role today. He plans to spend his first few weeks meeting key stakeholders like donors and partners, engaging with staff, getting to know the day-to-day operations of the organization, and connecting with the community.

To learn more about Wolenberg head to grct.org.

5. Join the Frauenthal Center this holiday season for a festive celebration that will bring friends and families together. Shows that have just been announced include The Nutcracker.

Taking the stage on Saturday, December 14, comedian Larry Joe Campbell will be there on Friday, December 27, and enjoy a "free" showing of "Elf" on Sunday, December 29.

To check out other holiday events and to get your tickets go to frauenthal.org.