Morning Buzz: November 4

1. LINC UP in Grand Rapids is hosting a networking event on Friday, November 4, to meet local candidates and learn about ballot proposals. The event runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. It's being held at the LINC UP building on Madison Avenue. Learn more at lincup.org.

2. The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, November 5, from 8am until 1pm at their building at 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, Grand Rapids. There will be many job opportunities including health care, manufacturing and hospitality.

3. Reimagined: A Holiday Market returns to City Middle High School on Saturday, November 5 from 9am to 4pm. A great place to find creative and upcycled gifts for the holidays. There will be coffee and doughnuts in the morning and food trucks starting at 11am.

4. Ahead of the Veteran's Day Holiday, Kent County will be lighting the exterior of the Veterans Service Building green from November 7 to November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. Residents and Businesses are encouraged to take part as well.

5. Rosa Parks Ice Rink is opening up on November 25 as long as the temperatures drop. Walk ups are allowed and there will be online reservations as well. In fact, booking starts for the first two weeks on November 16. For more information visit the city's website.