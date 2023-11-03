Morning Buzz: November 3

1. Several inches of snow couldn't kill the Halloween spirit along the lakeshore. Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and North Muskegon have all rescheduled trick-or-treating to this Saturday, November 4 from 6-8 p.m.

The cities canceled the holiday fun because of several inches of heavy snowfall. Many families were without power for much of the week. Consumers and other energy companies say they will have everything back on by then, so let the trick-or-treating commence!

2. After the trick-or-treating is over, if you find yourself with leftover Halloween candy that you don't want to end up in your stomach, you can give it to Sobie Meats!

The Michigan meat company is accepting donations of all leftover Halloween candy.

They're collecting it for the North Kent / Ottawa County Mothers to send overseas to military forces who can't be here to enjoy the holiday.

They'll be accepting candy donations until next week.

3. Now that it's November, it's clearly time to start thinking about Christmas! That's what Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is doing anyway.

He's bringing his "Christmas with John Berry" 27th Annual Christmas Tour to Michigan, performing in Hastings and Fremont on December 8 and 9.

John Berry takes pride in bringing a fresh new tour to his fans, while performing popular classics like "Little Drummer Boy," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Let It Snow," "Mary Did You Know," and his timeless hit, "O Holy Night."

Tickets are on sale now, just head to johnberry.com/tour.

4. Celebrate Grand Rapids culture and music history tonight - with AllArtWorks and the Grand Rapids African American Museum.

Tonight's event is called "The Horseshoe Bar: Frank Lamar's Jukebox." The music scene was legendary at the bar - centering around live bands and the rock-ola jukebox. Gramma Board member Jon Vanderploeg will share his collection of 78's that would have been played at the club.

Guests will learn about the history of the building and the epic stories behind the shows featuring some of the biggest names in jazz and blues.

This event is from 6-8 p.m. at what was The Old Horseshoe Bar, which is now All Art Works at 333 Cesar Chavez. Head to allartworks.com for more information.

5. Five artists have been selected to add murals to the walls of Gerald R. Ford International Airport, and they're all based in West Michigan.

The talented individuals are A-K Bueno, Maddison Chaffer, Jimmy Cobb, Devin Dumond, and Jill Eggers.

The artwork will be featured in Concourse A, which was recently expanded as part of a $110 million dollar renovation project. It will feature three art media, including custom terrazzo flooring, an aerial art installation, and murals.

The project also includes multimedia artwork that will greet passengers as they arrive in Grand Rapids.