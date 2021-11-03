Morning Buzz: November 3

1. It's a big step in the battle against COVID-19, kids 5-11 can get vaccinated now.

Pfizer is packing up and shipping out millions more of the vaccine. There are about 28 million kids 5-11 who are eligible to get vaccinated now.

Children now make up a disproportionate number of new COVID-19 cases, accounting for a quarter of all the new cases last week.

But health experts believe this vaccine will change that. Pfizer says this vaccine is about 90 percent effective against symptomatic infection.

2. A new option on Michigan driver's licenses will soon be available. Residents will be able to select non-binary as the sex on their driver's license.

Starting November 10, Michiganders can mark X on their licenses and state identification cards.

The Secretary of State says this was a goal since 2019. Those interested in changing their sex-marker to X will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State offices. It's encouraged to schedule those visits in advance.

3. Dutch dance has been a staple of the Tulip Time Festival for over 80 years, but they're in need of volunteers to help keep the Dutch tradition alive.

Due to COVID-19 canceling last year's festival, many of their original volunteers found other activities to fill their time.

In addition to looking for dancers for Kinder, middle, high school, and alumni groups, Tulip Time is also looking for seamstresses, tailors, costume directors, and dance directors.

If you're interested, there will be a Dutch Dance information meeting on November 11 at 7 p.m. at the Tulip Time Festival office.

4. Downtown Holland's Parade of Lights is officially returning this year.

The streets will light up on Tuesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue and continues down 8th Street until it reaches the Eight Street Market Place.

It's expected to feature more than 75 floats, trucks, marching bands, walkers, and more. Plus the guest of honor, Santa!

Parade organizers say the application for parade entries is now open.

5. The Atlanta Braves took home their first World Series title since 1995.

Big night of celebration as the Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in game 6 last night.

The team was off to an early lead. In the top of the third, Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the series. He's the fourth brave to have three home runs in a single World Series.

The Astros had only six hits, all singles, and had just three at-bats with runners in scoring position.