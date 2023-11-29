Morning Buzz: November 29

1. Support local businesses in a fun way this holiday season! Uptown GR invites you to participate in its first Uptown Holiday Elf Scavenger Hunt.

Participants are tasked with finding the "mugshots" of at least 20 mischievous elves. You write down their name on a player's card that you can get at any of the participating businesses. When it's full, turn it in for a chance to win a prize.

Uptown GR says the scavenger hunt is a fun way to encourage the public to explore and engage with the vibrant uptown district and its dozens of shops, restaurants, and more.

The scavenger hunt runs through December 7.

2. Want to make a child smile this holiday season? Now through December 11, stop by the Woodland Mall and make a holiday card for a child stuck in the hospital during the holidays.

It's all part of the "Kindness Unwrapped" event hosted by Cards For Hospitalized Kids.

While you're shopping for holiday gifts, stop by one of the holiday card-making stations in Macy’s Court at Santa’s Holiday Home. Then, place your card in the mailbox where it'll be delivered to a child somewhere in the nation.

You can head to Woodland Mall's website for more information.

3. A new, free, fun family-friendly event is all about bringing the community together and helping those who need it.

Wrap Up Wyoming is happening on Friday, December 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wyoming Senior Center. There will be live music, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, Santa, his reindeer and more.

The city is asking attendees to bring donations of new, warm clothing like hats, gloves, scarves, coats, and more.

This event will kick off the donation drive that runs through the end of the month. Everything will be donated to Wyoming Area Schools.

4. Downtown Zeeland is spreading some holiday cheer this week for its annual Feel The Zeel Of Giving.

Now through December 1, head downtown from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to participate in shopping at local businesses and a variety of activities supporting the non-profit, Upward Bound Ministries.

During Feel the Zeel of Giving you will find horse-drawn trolley rides, Santa’s mailbox, extended holiday shopping hours, in-store promotions, live music, and more!

Also check out Zeeland's City Christmas Tree, located in the center of the splash pad at the corner of Elm and Main Street.

5. Or you can head to the City of Walker to kick off your holiday season with Walker Winterfest!

This free event is Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Walker Ice and Fitness Center.

Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, pictures with Santa, live reindeer, crafts with the Kent District Library, and free ice skating!

Families will also be treated to the festive sounds of the Kenowa Hills High School marching band, orchestra, and choir. The evening ends with the tree lighting ceremony.

Make sure to bring a toy to leave in the Toys For Tots donation box as well.