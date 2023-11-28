Morning Buzz: November 28

1. Enjoy a special beer and help support a scholarship for young Latin American students. Burzurk Brewing Company in Grand Haven is hosting a special Mi Gente beer release party tonight at 6:00 for Giving Tuesday.

Money raised will go toward the tri-cities Puentes Initiative Lupita Reyes Endowment Scholarship. The $1,000 annual award will go toward Latin American students fostering educational pursuits and community involvement.

The scholarship is a tribute to the life and legacy of Lupita Reyes - who dedicated her life to breaking barriers and making a difference in Grand Haven and Ottawa County communities.

2. On November 30, you can have a chance to join the Red Glasses Movement with their 6th annual Big, Bold, Love Day.

The Red Glasses Movement is once again partnering with Beer City Dog Biscuits and Pet Tales Rescue to give back on this special day.

You can volunteer by donating your time to help make delicious dog treats. Or if you'd rather give an in-kind donation you can drop off items from the Pet Tales Rescue wish list at Beer City Dog Biscuits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here's the link to that Wishlist and a volunteer sign-up.

3. If you can't make Downtown Grand Rapids' tree lighting ceremony on Friday, there's an alternate option happening on Saturday.

Several Boston Square Area organizations and businesses have joined neighbors to volunteer in planning and hosting a free, family-friendly community tree lighting event at the Boston Square Community Parklet.

This will be the third year the neighborhood has hosted the event.

There will also be music, food, and talent from the neighborhood. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. lighting ceremony.

You can get more information on the Boston Square Neighborhood Facebook page.

4. A new beer partnership is happening with New Holland Brewing and the University of Michigan.

New Holland is supporting student-athlete entrepreneurs at U of M with a new beer collaboration with Champions Circle™, the Preeminent Name, Image, And Likeness (NIL) Collective.

Champions Circle™ Maize Ale is a blonde ale. The sales of this "a-maize-ing" beer will benefit Champions Circle, the not-for-profit group created to bring together the community of fans, alumni, and donors to support its student-athletes across all sports through NIL opportunities.

Champions Circle™ Maize Ale will be sold in 6-packs in stores across southeast Michigan and on draft.

5. With everyone's mind on Christmas, the U.S. Postal Service has launched its 111th year of Operation Santa!

It helps ensure children's letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp, and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says it's 1-3 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

If you want to help Santa and his elves with a child's letter, check out the USPS website.