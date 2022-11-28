Morning Buzz: November 28

1. Want to get up close and personal with the Mackinac Bridge? The friends of the Felt Estate in Laketown Township are raffling off a certificate for two tickets to tour the towers of the Mackinac Bridge.

The certificates can be used from May 1 through October 15 next year and are suitable for two people.

Tickets must be purchased in person at Felt Mansion. They are $25 each or five for $100. The winner will be chosen on December 17.

Get more information at feltmansion.org/current-events.

2. Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum is back for its second year, with an expanded drive-thru and walk-thru nighttime holiday lights experience.

All of this takes place on the museum's 90-acre campus just outside of Kalamazoo.

Guests can enjoy a driving tour through the lighted grounds, surrounded by music and decorations, and then head indoors to meet Santa Claus and explore the festival of trees through galleries filled with hundreds of classic cars.

Winter Wonderland will run throughout the holiday season from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now on the Gilmore Car Museum's website.

3. Head over to Ada on Friday, December 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. for the return of their seasonal kickoff, Tinsel, Treats, And Trolleys.

The Ada Business Association hosts this signature holiday event annually featuring the Ada Covered Bridge lighting with Christmas carolers. The family-friendly event also offers trolley rides through Ada Village, which will lead you and your kids to Santa’s village where Santa himself will be there to take pictures with the whole family.

The festive evening will kick off the winter wonderland season in Ada, including a storefront window competition, holiday lights walk, and a new festival of trees in Legacy Park.

4. The Salvation Army is asking for more bell ringers this year. The organization is looking for volunteers to staff red kettles across the country.

If you can't make it out, you can donate online right now, because of the shortage this year. The money raised goes to help people with rent and utilities and will pay for dinner programs provided by the Salvation Army.

The holiday campaign lasts until Christmas Eve.

5. If you plan on shipping gifts this year, listen to these deadlines from the USPS.

Officials say items should be sent as soon as possible in order to make it to their destination by Christmas Eve.

The retail ground service deadline is December 17, priority mail service is December 19, and priority mail express is December 22.

More information on deadlines can be found on the USPS website.