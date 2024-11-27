Morning Buzz: November 27

1. You have a chance to win a 38-inch acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift while supporting a good cause.

Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon is auctioning off the guitar and hopes the big-ticket item will bring more people out to one of their annual fundraiser which is tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Polish Falcon Club.

Each raffle ticket is $25 or you can purchase a bundle of 5 tickets for $100. The winner will be announced during the event tonight.

Learn more at givebutter.com/pianoforpaws.

2. For veterans living in nursing homes, the holidays can be a lonely time of year. You can help change that by participating in Michigan Veteran Homes' holiday campaign called Make A Veteran Smile.

Michiganders are encouraged to send a video, letter, card, banner or other message expressing their gratitude toward veterans. These messages will be accepted at MVH’s three nursing homes in Grand Rapids, Marquette and Chesterfield Township.

You're asked to send or submit your message by Monday, December 23. Get all the details at Michigan.gov.

3. D.A. Blodgett - St. John's needs your help to make the season bright for over 400 children.

Community members and local businesses can participate by visiting their website to select an item from a wish list, make a monetary donation, or sign up for a volunteer shift.

Also, their "Wrapped In Hope Week" is December 2-7, with daily sponsors and volunteer groups prepping hundreds of gifts to be delivered, capped off with a community wrap day on Saturday December 7 featuring wrapping, music, a soup truck, and lots of holiday cheer.

You can see the items and get more info at dabsj.org/holidaygift.

4. The farmer's alley theatre is adding six more performances of its unique adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Crowds are loving this new version of dickens' classic story of greed, grief, ghosts and Ebenezer Scrooge's 11th hour redemption.

In this raucous version, the whole show is performed by 5 actors, most play multiple roles. The production is filled with music, puppetry, pantomime and farce.

The added shows are both evening and matinee performances and they run through December 15.

Head to farmersalleytheatre.com for showtimes and tickets.

5. The Newaygo County Area Promise Zone started in 2016 to make college more accessible and affordable, and was initially available for students to attend Muskegon Community College. Now they are teaming up with Ferris State University to offer high school graduates the chance to further their education.

The "Newaygo County Area Promise Zone" will now cover up to $5,000 a year for students who choose to attend Ferris. The scholarship program will be available starting in the fall 2025 semester.

The Ferris State Agreement is the Promise Zone's first partnership with a four-year college.